Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.28. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,158,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,903. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

