Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Benefitfocus posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 857.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,756,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

BNFT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 585,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,933. The firm has a market cap of $445.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

