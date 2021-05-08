MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 98 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.03. 3,516,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,249. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

