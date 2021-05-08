Archetype Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Archetype Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $183.32 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

