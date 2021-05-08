Arrow Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AR Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,457,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $102,280,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

