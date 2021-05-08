International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Reduced by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $145.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

