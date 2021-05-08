Greenleaf Trust Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,766,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $91,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 85,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $225.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.