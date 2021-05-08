AR Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI opened at $183.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $189.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average of $164.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.