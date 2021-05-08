Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,573 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Facebook stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

