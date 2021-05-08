VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $1.22 on Major Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002052 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $60.22 million and $5.75 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00080392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00063929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.53 or 0.00792611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00103311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,694.32 or 0.09592072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00044479 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

