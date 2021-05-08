Furucombo Price Down 4.6% This Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $8.38 million and $1.20 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.89 or 0.00250810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 391% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.26 or 0.01147573 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00031469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.48 or 0.00738612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,127.01 or 0.99599302 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

