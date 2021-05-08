SHPING (SHPING) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.98 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded 107.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHPING alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00080392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00063929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.53 or 0.00792611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00103311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,694.32 or 0.09592072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00044479 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHPINGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.