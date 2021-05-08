Analysts Anticipate Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. Liberty Broadband reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 235.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $4.04 on Friday, reaching $166.37. 813,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,616. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.26 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $167.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.86 and a 200-day moving average of $153.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

