$245.95 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report sales of $245.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.67 million and the lowest is $237.19 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $159.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $976.75 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $752,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,142 shares of company stock valued at $33,068,581. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $2,011,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 418,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,120. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $59.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

