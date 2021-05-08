1inch (1INCH) Price Hits $7.83 on Top Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 42.1% against the dollar. One 1inch coin can currently be bought for $7.83 or 0.00013186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $393.98 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00080392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00063929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.53 or 0.00792611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00103311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,694.32 or 0.09592072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00044479 BTC.

1inch Coin Profile

1inch is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,671,623 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

