QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to announce $150.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.38 million to $152.73 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $131.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $611.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.98 million to $621.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $691.83 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $704.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%.

QTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTS stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,804. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -171.83 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

