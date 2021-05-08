NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,953 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 4.7% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NYSE:NKE traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,566,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,940. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day moving average is $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

