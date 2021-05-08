Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $253.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.99 and a 200 day moving average of $238.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.61 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

