LSV Asset Management Sells 140,258 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140,258 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.42% of Amgen worth $600,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $779,408 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $254.21 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

