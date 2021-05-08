Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $10.93 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $204.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $116.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

