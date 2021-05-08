Lipe & Dalton Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lipe & Dalton cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 3.7% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

GS opened at $370.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.54. The company has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $371.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

