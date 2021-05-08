Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 300 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average of $104.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $204.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.