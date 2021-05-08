PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $47.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,327.08. The stock had a trading volume of 381,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,471. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,385.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,167.48. The company has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,286.00.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

