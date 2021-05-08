New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NFE traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $42.12. 684,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,862. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $65.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.69%.

NFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

