Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%.

Shares of HE traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 486,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,557. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

