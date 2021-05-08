AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.82 million.

AMN traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $90.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,248. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

