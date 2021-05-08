Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 10,932,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,764,316. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. CIBC upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Desjardins raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

