$237.24 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to post $237.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.10 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $335.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $2,111,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $47,296.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,883 shares of company stock worth $8,187,482 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TNET traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.73. 175,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,103. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

