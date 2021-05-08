Whiteheart Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $630,073.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $1,307.73 or 0.02216979 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00067043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00252579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 411.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.15 or 0.01139492 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.04 or 0.00745995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,014.28 or 1.00046495 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

