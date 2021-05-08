-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education posted earnings per share of ($0.93) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RYB Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of RYB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 126,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,555. The stock has a market cap of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

