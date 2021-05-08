OG Fan Token (OG) Price Hits $9.52 on Major Exchanges

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One OG Fan Token coin can now be bought for $9.52 or 0.00016140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $12.13 million and $3.62 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OG Fan Token has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.
OG Fan Token Coin Profile
OG is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios.
Buying and Selling OG Fan Token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
