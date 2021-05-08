suterusu (SUTER) Price Reaches $0.0165

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. One suterusu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. suterusu has a market cap of $63.75 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, suterusu has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00080945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00064614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.96 or 0.00791627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00103750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,666.66 or 0.09606650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00044579 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

