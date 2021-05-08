$101.65 Million in Sales Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to announce sales of $101.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.20 million. Accuray reported sales of $94.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year sales of $387.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $420.00 million, with estimates ranging from $418.30 million to $421.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 679,502 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 60.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 18.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 712,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 108,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 144.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 19.7% during the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,975,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

ARAY traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.84. 5,665,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,698. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $451.38 million, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

