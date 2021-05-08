MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.35. 1,221,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,068. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,614,706.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,187.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,154,666 shares of company stock worth $609,712,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

