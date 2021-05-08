MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $459,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD remained flat at $$66.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,849,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

