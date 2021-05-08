Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.680–0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.44 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.260–0.230 EPS.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $10.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.27. 2,969,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,703. Appian has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.25.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

