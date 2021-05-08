DPRating Price Hits $0.0005 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, DPRating has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. DPRating has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $73,059.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00064209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.74 or 0.00791086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00103617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,626.40 or 0.09536313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044521 BTC.

DPRating Profile

RATING is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

