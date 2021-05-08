Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,938. Harvest Capital Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 27.36 and a quick ratio of 27.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

