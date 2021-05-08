Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.34. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,528. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.64 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

