CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report sales of $79.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.23 million. CalAmp reported sales of $80.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $331.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.82 million to $335.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $357.05 million, with estimates ranging from $343.03 million to $366.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CAMP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.57. 186,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $440.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CalAmp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CalAmp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CalAmp by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

