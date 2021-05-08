CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce $79.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the lowest is $76.23 million. CalAmp reported sales of $80.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $331.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.82 million to $335.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $357.05 million, with estimates ranging from $343.03 million to $366.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

CalAmp stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 186,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. CalAmp has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $14.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

