Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.36 Million

Brokerages expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to announce sales of $105.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.10 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $42.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 146.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $384.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.81 million to $397.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $416.66 million, with estimates ranging from $408.01 million to $425.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

Several analysts have commented on DCOM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 10,507 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,951,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $4,471,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $991,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $34.60. 96,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.