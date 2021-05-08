Paparazzi Market Cap Reaches $16,517.48 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $16,517.48 and $374.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00064209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.74 or 0.00791086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00103617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,626.40 or 0.09536313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044521 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

PAZZI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

