Analysts Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,293. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $27,206.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,330,401.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,889 shares of company stock worth $17,528,000.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $149,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

