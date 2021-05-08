EOSDT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $87,960.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $87,960.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00067176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00252418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $676.31 or 0.01146292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 335.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.56 or 0.00745020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,996.02 or 0.99993666 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EOSDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.