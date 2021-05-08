BidiPass (BDP) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $485,977.51 and $30,926.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00064209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.74 or 0.00791086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00103617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,626.40 or 0.09536313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044521 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

