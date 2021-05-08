Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 86,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Danaher by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 65,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,739,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $232,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $258.48 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

