Analysts Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.56. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $4.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,982.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

