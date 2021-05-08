3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after buying an additional 226,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after buying an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.