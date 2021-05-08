LSV Asset Management Sells 220,963 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,083,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,963 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.35% of International Business Machines worth $410,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $145.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

